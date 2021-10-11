Greece boosts border guards, wants tougher EU action

AP National News

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece will further increase its border guards at the Turkish border, fearing a spike in attempted illegal migration due to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Greek officials said Monday that an additional 250 officers will join the 1,500-strong border force over the next several months, compared to about 1,000 officers early last year. Greek authorities say more EU countries now favor tougher measures including border walls following a migration crisis between Belarus and its EU neighbors. Twelve EU countries — including Greece, Poland and Lithuania — have sent a letter to the EU Commission asking for tougher measures against illegal immigration.