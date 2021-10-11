Gun violence and kids: Shattered dreams, devastated families

AP National News

By CLAUDIA LAUER and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of children and teenagers across America, leaving behind shattered dreams and devastated families. Shaquille Barbour was about to graduate from high school when he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia. His family misses his sweet sense of humor. LeGend Taliferro of Kansas City, Missouri, survived a heart defect at birth, but died at the age of 4 when someone shot into an apartment. Thirteen-year-old Amaria Jones of Chicago was showing her mother a new dance routine for a TikTok video when a bullet was shot into her home, striking her in the neck.