Kenyan Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon

AP National News

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon as the race returned from a 30-month absence and moved to the fall for the first time in its 125-year history. Fall foliage replacing the spring daffodils and masks took the place of mylar from Hopkinton to Boston. A rolling start and shrunken field allowed for social distancing on the course, as organizers tried to manage amid a changing COVID-19 outbreak. Last year’s race was canceled for the first time since the event began in 1897. A light rain and temperatures in the mid-50s greeted participants at the Hopkinton Green starting line.