Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:27 AM

Officers will not be charged in fatal Maryland shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland police officers will not be charged for fatally shooting a Black man they say fired first during a late-night foot chase in January. A Maryland grand jury declined to charge the officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department due to lack of evidence in a decision announced last week. The four officers attempted to apprehend 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran on Jan. 8 for illegal possession of a firearm. According to prosecutors, Ocran ran from the officers and shot at them. Crime scene evidence shows Ocran was carrying a gun but investigators failed to find evidence that he’d fired it. Lawyers representing Ocran’s family maintain the officers acted illegally when they shot and killed him.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content