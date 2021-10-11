Partial results show pro-Iran groups losing Iraq election

AP National News

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Preliminary results in Iraq’s elections show an alliance of pro-Iran candidates emerging as the biggest loser in the country’s national elections. The results, posted online successively, showed the bloc of Iraq’s populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr maintaining the most seats in parliament, increasing his seats from 54 to over 70. The results also show turnout from Sunday’s election was 41%. That’s a record low in the post-Saddam Hussein era and down from 44% in the 2018 election. The result signals widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in the vote. The election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising.