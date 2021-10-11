Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

AP National News

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds more flights following a weekend of major service disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Southwest canceled about 360 flights and more than 600 others were delayed Monday. The Dallas-based airline canceled 1,900 canceled flights Saturday and Sunday. The widespread disruptions began shortly after the pilots’ union asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. But both the company and its pilots’ union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.