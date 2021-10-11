Stocks edge higher as tech companies, banks make solid gains

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street as technology companies and banks made solid gains. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The price of benchmark U.S. crude was up 2.6% to just over $81 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday and Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report on Thursday. The Labor Department will release inflation measures on Wednesday and Thursday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.