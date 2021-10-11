Skip to Content
Stocks open mixed, but energy sector climbs along with oil

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday, though energy companies were higher as the price of crude oil continued to climb. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed, while the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The price of benchmark U.S. crude was up 2.3% in the early going to just over $81 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday. 

