Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes have broken out during a protest in Beirut against the lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in the city’s port. The protest outside the Justice Palace was called by the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who are demanding the removal of the judge. It was not clear what triggered the gunfire, which echoed in the capital. A journalist with The Associated Press saw one man open fire with a pistol during the protest. A second eyewitness said he saw people shooting in the direction of protesters from the balcony of a building. At least two men were seen injured and bleeding.