Game on: 9-foot video game joystick on record as largest

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A 9-foot-tall video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022. Dartmouth College professor and artist Mary Flanagan created the giant controller in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience of “maniacally” playing Atari 2600 video games. She also wanted to see what it would be like when a single-player experience becomes collaborative: It takes at least two people to operate the joystick and push the button to play classic Atari games such as “Centipede” and “Breakout.” The joystick is now part of the permanent collection of Germany’s ZKM Center for Art and Media.