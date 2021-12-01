Construction site blast in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say three people have been injured including seriously in an explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to Wednesday’s blast after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play. The site is located on the approach to Munich’s central station which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from the station were suspended.