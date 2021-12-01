Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest move in Wall Street’s jolting roller-coaster ride is back up, as stocks, oil and bond yields climb in Wednesday morning trading to recover some of their sharp losses from the day before. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy. It’s the latest dizzying move for Wall Street’s benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% and then fall 1.9%. The wild movements are partly the result of investors struggling to handicap how much damage the newest coronavirus variant will do to the economy.