Turks and Caicos sea collision kills at least 7; dozens safe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Turks and Caicos police boat has collided with a vessel carrying migrants believed to be from Haiti, spilling scores of people into the sea and leaving at least seven dead. The Turks and Caicos police say they’ve recovered seven bodies and were searching Wednesday for others. At least 64 migrants were rescued in the area off Providenciales island. Authorities said they don’t know how many migrants were aboard the vessel that collided with one of their own when officers tried to intercept it late Monday. Police said they detained 16 migrants who fled on foot after the collision.