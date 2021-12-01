Vaccine champions Spain, Portugal focus on the reluctant few

By ARITZ PARRA and HELENA ALVES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Lines have returned for those seeking vaccine shots in Portugal and Spain. The two southern European neighbors have high inoculation figures that are the envy of the world but they are still stepping up efforts to close the gap of the few residents still unvaccinated. Many others are also being encouraged to get booster shots. Those who have resisted jabs altogether are being propelled by the requirements of mandatory COVID-19 certificates, because they plan family reunions over Christmas or have fears about the new omicron variant. Portugal has also tightened passenger entry requirements and mandated masks indoors to curb a spike in coronavirus infections. Portugal begins a “state of calamity” Wednesday, allowing the government to impose strict measures without parliament.