Army vet, 3-year-old among the dead in widespread twisters

By JAY REEVES and SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

Details about the fathers and mothers, friends, siblings and children who died during a tornado outbreak that ripped through the Midwest and South are still coming into focus nearly a week after the onslaught. Lannis Joe Ward was a father and boyfriend who worked at a candle factory that was destroyed in Kentucky. A mortuary is preparing for the funerals of two sisters who worked there. At least 89 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area, and entire communities are grieving for the lost.