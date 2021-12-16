Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A use-of-force expert says police officers who stopped Daunte Wright were legally bound to arrest him because of a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation. Stephen Ijames was testifying for the defense at former Minnesota officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Potter, who is charged in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her handgun while attempting to stop Wright from trying to drive away while officers sought to arrest him. Prosecutors have portrayed Potter as an experienced officer who had been trained to a Taser, including the danger of confusing it with a handgun. Potter’s attorneys say she will take the stand.