Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former office for financier Jeffrey Epstein has testified at Maxwell’s sex abuse trial she didn’t witness misconduct by Maxwell during the six years she worked with her. The testimony by the first defense witness on Thursday came after a New York City jury heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein. Maxwell’s attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn’t the one to blame. The British socialite’s trial is moving along more quickly than originally expected. The defense case could last just two days.