Nigerian lawmakers reject bill seeking gender equality

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian senators have rejected a bill that seeks to promote gender equality, for the third time in five years. They cited “socio-cultural and Islamic concerns” as reasons for not considering it. Supporters of the bill say that it will protect the rights of women and girls and stem a tide of gender-based violence. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines, and women rarely make it to top positions of power. The debate at the senate on Wednesday was dominated by male lawmakers as women only make up 7% of the country’s senators.