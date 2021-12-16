Palestinians detect first 3 cases of omicron in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says it has identified its first three cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank. The ministry says the cases were detected in three Palestinians who had recently returned from abroad. It added that medical teams are tracking down and testing those who had recently come into contact with the three people. Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 and tightly controls movement in and out of the territory. The Israeli Health Ministry has so far identified at least 67 cases of the omicron variant and imposed tight travel restrictions that block most foreign tourists from entering the country.