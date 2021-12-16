Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter’s police chief at the time she shot and killed Daunte Wright testified at her manslaughter trial, calling Potter “a fine officer” and saying he “saw no violation” of policy in Potter’s actions at the scene. Tim Gannon resigned as chief in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center two days after the April 11 shooting. He testified Thursday that he was forced out because he wouldn’t immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day. Gannon said that he looked at body-camera video right after the shooting and squad video recently and said he saw no violation of policy in Potter’s actions at the scene.