Cardinal Hummes, close friend of Pope Francis, dies at 87

SAO PAULO (AP) — Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the Brazilian Catholic cardinal who inspired Pope Francis to pick his name after the 2013 conclave, died on Monday at age 87. He was one of the country’s main religious leaders and a strong advocate for the poor. Sao Paulo archbishop, Cardinal Odilo Scherer, said Hummes died “after a long illness, which he endured with patience and faith in God.” Hummes had been archbishop of Brazil’s metropolis and, before that, of the city of Fortaleza. Hummes had also worked as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, the Vatican office which oversees the education, training and other matters for Catholic priests.