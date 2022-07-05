2 UN peacekeepers from Egypt were killed, 5 wounded in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. armored vehicle has hit a mine in central Mali, killing two Egyptian peacekeepers and seriously wounding five others. It was another deadly incident targeting the U.N. mission in the West African nation that has faced a decade-long Islamic insurgency. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says 10 U.N. peacekeepers have died in Mali in the first six months of 2022. In Tuesday’s incident, he said an armored vehicle from a U.N. logistics convoy hit a mine on the route from Tessalit, the north central oasis town in the Sahara, to the central city of Gao.