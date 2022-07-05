France brings 51 citizens home from IS camps in Syria

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have repatriated 51 women and children from former Islamic State-controlled areas in Syria. The national antiterrorist prosecutor’s office said the repatriation on Tuesday is the single largest return of women and children to France from camps in northeastern Syria since the territorial defeat of the Islamic State group in March 2019. French jihadis made up the largest contingent of European recruits. France suffered multiple deadly terror attacks beginning in 2015 and has been especially reluctant to repatriate citizens from the camps for fear of them turning violent against their homeland.