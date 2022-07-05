Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country’s southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Baluchistan province and triggered flash floods in several places. Seven people died when the roofs of their houses collapsed in the downpour overnight. Two bodies swept away by flash floods were found near a dam on Tuesday. There are fears the death toll could be higher as several people were still missing. That’s according to the provincial disaster management agency. Authorities say the latest torrential rains, which started on Monday, also damaged dozens of homes in Baluchistan. Floods triggered by seasonal monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan every year, killing dozens.