Prosecutors: 2 more suspects arrested in De Vries slaying

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors say that two suspects in the slaying a year ago of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries have been arrested overseas, a day after the suspected “director” of the shocking killing was detained. The national prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that a 27-year-old man was arrested on the former Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao and a 26-year-old man was detained in Spain. Both men, who were arrested Monday, are Dutch nationals who will be flown to the Netherlands to face justice. They were detained as part of the investigation into the person or people who ordered the killing of De Vries, who was shot at close range on a busy Amsterdam street on July 6 last year and died nine days later.