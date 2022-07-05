Russian foreign minister stops in Vietnam ahead of G-20

By HAU DINH

Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Vietnam as part of an effort to bolster ties with a country that has not openly condemned the war in Ukraine. Lavrov is in Asia to seek support amid his country’s diplomatic isolation by the West and punishing sanctions leveled over its invasion of Ukraine. He had visited Mongolia a day before arriving in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi. Mongolia also retains ties with Moscow but has burgeoning relations with Washington. His visit aims to strengthen ties with Vietnam, which also has a strong relationship with the United States. Lavrov departs Vietnam on Wednesday for Indonesia, where the foreign ministers of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing countries will meet Thursday.