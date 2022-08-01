Sri Lankans bide time as leaders seek fix for economic woes
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, KRISHAN FRANCIS and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans have endured months of fuel and food shortages. Now they are bracing for more pain as their newly appointed leaders scramble to find solutions to the South Asian country’s economic emergency. Major lenders like the World Bank have signaled that more financial help will hinge on progress on difficult reforms and restructuring of Sri Lanka’s more than $51 billion in debt. Despite their frustrations with soaring prices and scarce access to necessities like food and medicines, many Sri Lankans are pinning their hopes on newly appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe. But they say he must deliver results or will face a resurgence of protests like those that toppled the previous government.