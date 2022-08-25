Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
By JAMES ANDERSON and THOMAS PEIPERT
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Peters is awaiting trial on several felony charges for her alleged role in allowing unauthorized people to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump after his 2020 election loss.