Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp

TER APEL, Netherlands (AP) — Aid agencies are tending to hundreds of migrants camped in sweltering heat outside an overcrowded asylum-seekers center ín the Netherlands. The Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders deployed medics to the tiny village of Ter Apel in the northeastern Netherlands on Thursday to give first aid and other assistance. It is the first time the agency has been called in to help a Dutch crisis. For two nights running, some 700 people have slept outdoors because the reception center with an official capacity of 2,000 doesn’t have space for them. Dutch authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in the center on Wednesday.

