Student loan crisis awaits new generation despite Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today’s rising student debt is the cost of college. Federal data show that today’s four-year universities charge an average of nearly $17,000 a year in tuition and fees, more than double the inflation-adjusted average from 30 years ago. Biden’s failure to tackle the broader problem drew reproach from Republicans along with some of his fellow Democrats.

