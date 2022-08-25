Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

A Connecticut woman with cancer is suing Vermont for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Seventy-five-year-old Lynda Bluestein, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has terminal fallopian tube cancer. She and a Vermont doctor argue in the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington that the state’s residency requirement violates the U.S. Constitution. The law allows physicians to prescribe lethal medication to Vermont residents with an incurable illness that is expected to kill them within six months. Bluestein and Barnard are asking the court to block enforcement of the residency provision.

