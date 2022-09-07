Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Oz in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign says he’ll participate in just one debate. The campaign said Wednesday that Fetterman would participate in a televised debate in mid- to late October. It comes after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke he suffered in May. As the general election grows closer, Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and political novice, has begun stepping up his questioning of Fetterman’s fitness for office. Fetterman’s campaign has said Oz’s insistence on a debate is “about mocking John for having a stroke.”

