Hong Kong police arrest chairman of largest journalist group

HONG KONG (AP) — The chairman of Hong Kong’s largest journalists’ association has been arrested for allegedly obstructing police and public disorder while reporting, the latest case sparking concerns of declining media freedom in the city. Local news outlet Channel C reported that Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and its employee, and a colleague had planned to report on a meeting of public housing apartment owners. However, the two were stopped by police and asked to present their identification cards. Chan was subsequently arrested after refusing to provide identification. His arrest comes amid concerns of declining media freedom in the city following the implementation of a tough Beijing-imposed National Security Law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.