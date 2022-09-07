South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties over the North’s nuclear weapons program. Reunions are a fraught emotional issue since they involve aged people split from each other for decades without knowing if their relatives are still alive. North Korea has already rejected recent South Korean offers of massive aid in return for denuclearization, and it’s unlikely to accept the offer for reunions that were last allowed in 2018. Seoul’s unification minister said Thursday that South Korea hopes that responsible officials of the two Koreas will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion.

