Sundance Film Festival names Eugene Hernandez director
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years as the festival director of the New York Film Festival, Eugene Hernandez has been tapped to lead the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced Wednesday that Hernandez will become the festival’s fourth director in its nearly four-decade history, in addition to heading the institute’s year-round public programming. Hernandez will remain with the New York Film Festival through its upcoming edition, which kicks off Sept. 30. He will start his new position with Sundance in November, but 2024′s Sundance will be his first to lead.