Taliban acknowledge struggle for recognition of Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban-appointed foreign minister has acknowledged that the former insurgents’ year-old government in Afghanistan remains isolated. But he claimed it’s still able to conduct business and trade internationally as if it were officially recognized on the global stage. The remarks by Amir Khan Muttaqi to reporters on Wednesday in Kabul underscore the struggles faced by the Taliban since they violently seized power in Afghanistan and overthrew a Western-backed government in August 2021. They have been trying to transition to governing while facing an economic downturn that has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger. The international community has withheld official recognition and Afghanistan’s assets abroad have been frozen.

