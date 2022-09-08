Albanian police force open Iranian Embassy after expulsions

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian special forces police have forced the door of the Iranian Embassy in Tirana and officers have surrounded the compound in which it stands, shortly after the last staff members left the building following the government’s order to expel them. The officers, in full fighting gear, entered the building first and were followed by other officers carrying equipment and accompanied by a dog. The Albanian government on Wednesday had given the embassy’s staff 24 hours to leave the country over a major cyberattack that the Albanian government blames on Iran. It is the first known case of a country cutting diplomatic relations over a cyberattack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.