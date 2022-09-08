EU protest brief detention of diplomat in Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that one of its diplomats was briefly detained by Belarusian authorities earlier in the week. It has lodged a strong diplomatic protest for what it claims was the second such incident. An EU spokesman said the bloc’s charge d’affaires was detained for more than 2 hours after attending the public reading of a verdict on the detention of political prisoners. He said the Belarus diplomatic representation in Brussels had been summoned to explain the incident.

