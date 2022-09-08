French policeman in custody after shooting dead car driver

PARIS (AP) — A French police officer is in custody after shooting to death a driver who failed to obey an order to stop. This is the latest in a string of similar incidents that are raising questions about the use of deadly force by French police. They are also calling attention to the use of vehicles as weapons. The latest shooting took place in the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday as the trial for the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack that killed 86 people in Nice started this week in Paris. Authorities said the car rammed into a police car twice. News broadcaster France Info said nine people have been killed by French police in similar situations this year.

