German chancellery’s extension costs rise by 177M euros

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say the cost of the German chancellery’s planned building extension will rise to 777 million euros ($773 million), which is 177 million euros more than initially planned. The increase in costs is related to integrating new climate protection measures, a tunnel for deliveries that hadn’t been included in the initial building plan, rising prices of material due to inflation and other issues. A senior German official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy said Thursday that the new extension is needed because the chancellery’s staff has grown from 400 to 750 employees. Currently, about 200 staff members work at different locations across the capital because there is not enough office space in the chancellery.

