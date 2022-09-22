Antony Blinken’s father, former diplomat and banker, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s father, Donald Blinken, a former U.S. diplomat, investment banker and modern art collector, has died. He was 96. Blinken announced his father’s passing in a series of tweets while he was attending the annual UN General Assembly. Blinken said his dad served his city, state and country as “a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, a U.S. ambassador, president of the Mark Rothko Foundation and chair of the State University of New York. Donald Blinken died at his home in East Hampton, Long Island,

