Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer has been acquitted of murder in the slaying of a Black man in their small Texas town. Shaun Lucas was a white police officer in Wolfe City, a small town where Jonathan Price was a black community activist about 60 miles northeast of Dallas. In October 2020, Lucas answered a fight report at a convenience store when Price greeted him with an outstretched hand and an apology for broken glass. Lucas tried to detain him and when Price resisted, Lucas used a stun gun and then shot Price when he reached for the stun gun.

