TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television has suggested the toll from protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody has risen to more than two dozen killed. The report did not provide additional details. An anchor on state television suggested the death toll from the mass protests could be as high as 26, but he did not say how he reached that figure. He said that official statistics would be released later.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.