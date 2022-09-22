Lebanese banks decide to stay shuttered, over security fears

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s embattled banks have decided to remain indefinitely closed after rejecting a proposed government security plan. The secretary-general of the Association of Banks in Lebanon told The Associated Press on Thursday that the banks will now have to determine their own security measures following a string of bank heists last week. Bank employees have also refused to return to work until they believe it is safe to do so. Since 2019, Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of currency, tying up the savings of millions of people. Last week, at least six people stormed into bank branches forcefully withdrawing their trapped savings, many hailing them as heroes. Protest groups have vowed to continue supporting the heists.

