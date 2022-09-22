Maine OKs 1st religious school for tuition reimbursement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is ready to fund tuition for some religious school students for the first time since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June ordered the state to treat tuition reimbursement for those schools the same as for other private schools. Cheverus High School, a Catholic school in Portland, was the only religious school to apply for participation in the state’s tuition reimbursement plan and its application was approved. Though other religious schools in Maine are taking a cautious approach, more could apply next year. The Supreme Court decision was the latest in a line of rulings by the high court favoring religion-based discrimination claims.

