UN experts detail extensive war crimes amid Tigray conflict

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed investigators say they have turned up evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Ethiopian government forces, Tigray forces and Eritrea’s military — including rape, murder and pillage — over the nearly two-year war on Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia, working under a mandate from the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, attributed a litany of war crimes on all sides. But it said the government forces of Ethiopia had also resorted to “starvation of civilians” as a tool of war. It also said both Ethiopian and Eritrean forces were found to be responsible for “sexual slavery” but Tigray forces were not.

