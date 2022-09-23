At least 4 killed, 10 wounded after blast near Kabul mosque

KABUL (AP) — A Kabul hospital says at least four people are dead and 10 wounded after a blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital. The Italian Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it had received 14 casualties and that four people were dead on arrival. A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after Friday’s blast. The cause of the explosion was under investigation and an Interior Ministry official says police teams were at the scene. Mosques have previously been targeted for attacks.

