Interview: Sudan’s ruling general won’t run in elections

NEW YORK (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military general says he will not run in future elections for a civilian-led government, but he offered no timeline on a vote that would clear the way for him to relinquish power. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan spoke with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday. It was nearly one year after he mounted a coup that upended the Arabic-speaking African nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. Burhan said that once an elected government is in place, the armed forces would be another institution of that government rather than retain a higher status.

