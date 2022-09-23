Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is deploying thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country’s worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of disease. Officials said Friday that diseases have caused over 300 fatalities among flood victims since July. Some of the doctors refusing to work in Sindh province have been fired. Unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts attribute to climate change, have affected 33 million people and caused 1,596 deaths. The deluges damaged 2 million homes and about half a million flood survivors are still living in tents and makeshift homes.