Austria’s president likely to be re-elected as ‘safe’ choice

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian voters will head to the polls Sunday in the first round of the country’s presidential election. The race is widely expected to hand incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen a second term. The main question is whether his victory will come when the country holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday or if the election will go to a November runoff. Van der Bellen has held the Austrian presidency through a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He has pitched himself to voters as the stable option at a time of instability and has the implicit or explicit backing of most major parties.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.